Vital Acquires Kipawa and Zeus Projects from Quebec Precious Metals Corporation for C$8 Million; Strengthens Canadian Rare Earths Portfolio
Vital to acquire Quebec Precious Metals Corporation's 68% interest in Kipawa Rare Earth project and 100% of Zeus Rare Earth project in Quebec, Canada, for C$8 million (~A$8.5 million) Kipawa and Zeus are heavy rare earth projects which complement Vital's light rare earths operations at Nechalacho. Acquisition has potential to...www.charlottenews.net
