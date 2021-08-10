Fleck pleased with Gopher fall camp (AUDIO)

(Minneapolis, MN) — Golden Gopher football coach P-J Fleck says he is pleased with the first five practices of his fall camp. The team will have a sixth workout this afternoon on campus. Fleck says because he has a veteran team they are able to install things at a faster rate and they are ahead of where they normally would be after five sessions on the practice field. He says there is good depth, which translates to good competition. Minnesota will open the season on Thursday night, September 2nd against Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.