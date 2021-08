We know our students, staff, and community are excited to start the new school year and have been waiting for our return to school safety protocols. We also understand our community is passionate and has strong beliefs on the issue of masks. Regardless of your opinion on the use of masks in schools, we know that what we all want is what’s best for our students, staff, and our community. While we do not wish to distract from the excitement of a new school year, we also know that parents and students are eager to know the protocols that we will utilize when school starts on Thursday, August 19.