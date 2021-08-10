Cancel
Rogersville, AL

Rogersville woman indicted on theft, forgery charges

Athens News Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rogersville woman has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from an attempt to use another person's identity to purchase nearly $10,000 in furniture, records show. Olivia Muse Hollon, 42, was arrested in April by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office after reports that she used stolen checks from her grandmother to buy furniture for a home Hollon had used fraudulent documents to purchase, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson.

