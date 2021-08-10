ASM Global to Operate Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre

Aicadium will empower companies across the globe to achieve better business outcomes by delivering and scaling AI-as-a-Service. Aicadium, a global AI Centre of Excellence, was launched to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. Founded by Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, Aicadium will leverage a common machine learning platform to deliver AI-as-a-Service from discovery to deployment. Based in Singapore and San Diego, CA, Aicadium’s management, data scientists, software and solutions engineers are being assembled with the guidance of Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek.