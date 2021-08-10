Cancel
World

ASM Global to Operate Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre

ftnnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences has announced its recent appointment as the managing operator for Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre. The project is set to complete construction in 2022 and will mark the launch of the region’s largest exhibition and convention centre on a total...

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

