Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]
"7500 OBO" isn't Tim McGraw's first song to tell a story of love lost through the lens of a car. Plenty of vehicles zip in and out of his discography: the cabriolet bringing him back to what might have been in "Red Ragtop," the car that carries his love down an indifferent highway in "Highway Don't Care," the one that's nothing but radio sing-a-longs and an appreciation for what is in "Shotgun Rider."wkdq.com
