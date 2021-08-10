Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]

By Natalli Amato
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"7500 OBO" isn't Tim McGraw's first song to tell a story of love lost through the lens of a car. Plenty of vehicles zip in and out of his discography: the cabriolet bringing him back to what might have been in "Red Ragtop," the car that carries his love down an indifferent highway in "Highway Don't Care," the one that's nothing but radio sing-a-longs and an appreciation for what is in "Shotgun Rider."

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obo#Pedal#Earth#Cabriolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's sprawling mansion revealed in romantic video

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
Celebritieswkml.com

Tim McGraw’s New Video Will Star His Daughter Audrey

Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his Here On Earth album, which was released last summer. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw. The video will premiere on...
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.
MusicCMT

Tim McGraw Sells a Truck To Move Past Heartbreak in “7500 OBO”

“7500 OBO” is the latest track released by Tim McGraw from his 2020-released album Here on Earth. On the soulful pop-country track, the icon sings, “Got an ’06 stick-shift, dark blue F-150 in good condition / Got 119,000 miles, only five on the new transmission / It’s got leather seats, a sunroof / It’s sittin’ on 33s, it runs smooth / It’ll get ya from A to B, but not from me / ’Cause every time I turn that key, I see her…”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Explains How A Lot of ‘Little Details’ Went Into His New Music Video With Vintage Lawn Mower Pic

Country music superstar Tim McGraw has a brand new video out that debuted just yesterday and has already become a big hit for the singer. The song is called “7500 OBO” and the video for Tim McGraw’s latest offerings is a real treat. The video is also extra special to the McGraw family because the singer’s youngest daughter appears in it. He says he deeply enjoyed working on the video with his daughter even if he had to suffer through a few parts. The song was released Friday afternoon with thousands of fans tuning in for the premiere. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has had a number of country classics over his career. It looks like his latest could also score Tim McGraw another big time country music hit.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Tim McGraw

Matthew McConaughey Recalls “Shirtless Rom-Coms” Phase and How Turning Down $14.5M Offer Led to Career Renaissance. Back in the day — before he won an Academy Award or was rumored to be eyeing a bid to be governor of Texas — Matthew McConaughey was known as one of Hollywood’s most bankable male stars of a…
MusicPosted by
Q106.5

Fresh Track: Tim McGraw 7500 OBO [POLL]

Sometimes that truck holds memories. Hold it. Sometimes? Always. If he's gonna let go of that relationship, he's gotta let go of the truck,. From the forthcoming new album Here on Earth, his first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music. He had planned to spend this summer on the...
Musickizn.com

Tim McGraw Gets Nostalgic with “7500 OBO”

Tim McGraw has just shared his latest single from his 16th studio album Here On Earth – “7500 OBO.”. The release of this laid-back, R&B-influenced track includes a lyric video that gives the feeling of a ’90s hometown truck dealership commercial, perfectly accompanying the sentiment of the song. Tim nods...
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

R&B Singer Monica Confirms She’s Working on a Country Album

A live collaboration with Brandi Carlile and a guest spot on a Jimmie Allen song won't be R&B star Monica's only forays into country music. In a new interview with Billboard, the singer shares more about a full country album she's been working on, inspired by the legends she listened to growing up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy