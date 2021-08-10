Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]

Country music superstar Tim McGraw has a brand new video out that debuted just yesterday and has already become a big hit for the singer. The song is called “7500 OBO” and the video for Tim McGraw’s latest offerings is a real treat. The video is also extra special to the McGraw family because the singer’s youngest daughter appears in it. He says he deeply enjoyed working on the video with his daughter even if he had to suffer through a few parts. The song was released Friday afternoon with thousands of fans tuning in for the premiere. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has had a number of country classics over his career. It looks like his latest could also score Tim McGraw another big time country music hit.