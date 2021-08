Awareness goes a long way toward making people vigilant about the world around them. One way to bring the plight of animals to the attention of friends, neighbors, and the general public is to write letters to the Editor of this and other newspapers. In recent weeks there has been valuable information transmitted via Letters to the Editor. These have concerned why animals should be restrained while riding in vehicles, why animals should not be left in cars in hot weather, why dogs should be restrained (especially when aggressive) and why it is important to have your pet spayed or neutered. Along with other topics you will find reports of legislation being considered, or passed, statewide. These are just a few of the areas covered by readers and writers who are concerned about practices that can endanger animals. The best part of sharing this information is that you need not be a voter or taxpayer to communicate. Even young people can participate in this process when they have concerns about protecting animals.