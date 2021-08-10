Cancel
Canadian Pacific sweetens offer for Kansas City Southern to $27.3 billion

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Tuesday raised its offer for U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion, deepening a bidding war with larger rival Canadian National Railway Co. The new cash and stock offer marks a u-turn for Canada’s second-biggest railroad operator, which...

CP Welcomes Kansas City Southern's Decision To Delay Stockholder Vote

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said it welcomed Kansas City Southern (KSU) or "KCS" Board of Directors' decision to adjourn the August 19 stockholder meeting absent a decision from the the Surface Transportation Board or STB to "give all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision."
Battle continues for Kansas City Southern

The tug-of-war between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Canadian National (CN) for a merger with U.S. freight railway Kansas City Southern (KCS) continued this week, as CP offered a new merger proposal and KCS subsequently delayed a shareholder vote slated for later this month pending input from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB). On Tuesday, CP submitted an offer to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction of approximately $31 billion, saying the deal represents superior terms to its March merger proposal, which was ultimately rejected by KCS in favor of a $33.6 billion bid from CN. The CN/KCS deal is pending approval of its voting trust agreement from the STB, which has said it will issue its decision by August 31. KCS said Thursday it intends to adjourn its special meeting of shareholders slated for August 19 if the STB decision is not issued before August 17. The moves mark yet another bump on the road to creating a continuous rail network spanning the North American continent and connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. KCS also said Thursday that its board of directors unanimously determined that the proposal from CP does not constitute a superior proposal to its agreement with CN, and that the board continues to recommend shareholders vote for the proposed transaction with CN. Delaying the August 19 stockholder vote pending the STB decision will give “all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision,” KCS also said. In a separate statement Thursday, CP officials applauded the move to delay the stockholder vote and reaffirmed its assertion that the CN/KCS deal would be anti-competitive.
Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Puts CN Merger Vote on Hold

On Aug. 12, the Kansas City Southern (KCS) put out a news release in reference to the recent new bid from the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) saying. KCS stated its Board of Directors, following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from CP on Aug. 10 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal."
Kansas City, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Kansas City Southern rejects new bid

Kansas City Southern rejected a new bid from Canadian Pacific Railway. Canadian Pacific earlier this week offered $31 billion for the company. Canadian National Railway is offering $33.6 billion. Kansas City Southern shareholders are scheduled to vote Aug. 19 on whether to accept the deal from Canadian National.
Top US stocks: Disney, Kansas City Southern and Airbnb

Disney performed better than expected in the third quarter of its financial year, with Disney+ adding more subscribers than forecast and its theme parks and resorts returning to profit for the first time since the pandemic began. Revenue rose 45% to $17.02 billion from $11.77 billion the year before and...
KSU Not Tempted by CP's Revised Proposal, Sticks to CNI Offer

KSU - Free Report) rejected the revised offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (. CP - Free Report) . The Kansas City, MO-based railroad operator’s board gave a thumbs down to Canadian Pacific’s renewed $31-billion offer (including the assumption of $3.8-billion outstanding debt of Kansas City Southern). The board members...
Kansas City Southern Board Of Directors Unanimously Determines Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway Does Not Constitute A Superior Proposal To Its Agreement With CN

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report ("KCS") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board"), following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") on August 10, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal" and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a "Company Superior Proposal," as defined in KCS' previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI).
Kansas City Gains On Report Canadian Pacific Plans Revised Bid

Investing.com -- Kansas City Southern stock (NYSE:KSU), at the heart of a bidding war between Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), was up 4.2% in Tuesday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal about a likely revised offer from Canadian Pacific. According to the WSJ...
