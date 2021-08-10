Cancel
Owensboro, KY

It’s Going to Be Extremely Hot in Kentucky & Indiana This Week

By Chadwick Benefield
WBKR
 5 days ago
There's a Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon and, according to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Ron Rhodes, it's the first of potentially four consecutive days of them. Today, we're going to top out near 90 degrees, but the Heat Index is going to approach 105 degrees this afternoon. And, when you walk out of the house this morning, you'll feel it. The air is thick and steamy and it's going to continue to be that way.

