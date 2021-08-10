Cancel
Politics

Indiana Workforce Development may be deleting ‘mass emails’ from claimants

By AP Release
953wiki.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development‘s claims investigators may have been instructed to delete a mass of emails from claimants reaching out about unemployment issues, according to someone who claims to be a department employee. The employee has been monitoring one of the Facebook unemployment help groups...

