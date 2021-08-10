Neal Gerber Eisenberg Ranked Among Best Midsize Law Firms in Chicago by Vault
Neal Gerber Eisenberg issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Neal Gerber Eisenberg is proud to announce that it has been ranked by Vault as one of the leading midsize law firms in Chicago to work for, listed as third-best among its peers. This is the first year Vault released rankings for this category. In addition, NGE is proud to be ranked among the 25 best midsize law firms to work for in the United States.cookcountyrecord.com
