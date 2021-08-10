Cancel
Agriculture

With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

EAST TEXAS (AP) – With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms. They will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. Restaurant chains have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand for poultry.

