WRC 10’s New Trailer Shows Off the Subaru Impreza

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRally racer WRC 10’s new trailer has definitely got our attention. It’s not that we’ve actually owned a full-size Subaru Impreza, the car shown in the trailer, nor could we reasonably afford one. But we did nab a Transformers Alternator a few years ago and spent far too long trying to transform it from its Impreza form into a robot. Being able to drive one about seems like it’ll much more fun than being terrified of snapping a Transformers fragile joints.

Sébastien Loeb
#Wrc#World Rally Car#Wrc#Transformers#Xbox One
