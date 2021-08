COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pumps are holding steady in the Midlands to start out the week, but that could soon change as the summer driving season comes to a close. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.87 a gallon. For comparison, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.93 a gallon last year. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.62 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.19. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.19.