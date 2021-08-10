Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

City looks forward with capital improvement list for 2022

By Andrew Kiser
Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 100 different projects across 21 entities are listed in the City of Columbus' capital improvement plan for 2022. The plan -- which consists of projects both big and small -- includes items at the Columbus Area Transit, Community Center, library, cemetery, wastewater collection, wastewater treatment, transfer station, stormwater utility, Pawnee Plunge, Van Berg, Quail Run, Columbus Municipal Airport, Joint Communications Center and Aquatic Center. Also on the docket are items relating to the City's water, street, parks, police, fire and rescue departments.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, NE
Government
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Columbus City Council#City#Committee Of The Whole#American Rescue Plan Act#Ffpp#Arpa#Hwy#Bric Rrb Grant#Fourth Ward City Council#Nrd#Third Ward City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy