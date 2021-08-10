City looks forward with capital improvement list for 2022
Over 100 different projects across 21 entities are listed in the City of Columbus' capital improvement plan for 2022. The plan -- which consists of projects both big and small -- includes items at the Columbus Area Transit, Community Center, library, cemetery, wastewater collection, wastewater treatment, transfer station, stormwater utility, Pawnee Plunge, Van Berg, Quail Run, Columbus Municipal Airport, Joint Communications Center and Aquatic Center. Also on the docket are items relating to the City's water, street, parks, police, fire and rescue departments.columbustelegram.com
