Family blockbuster: New, bigger Play Space opens in Auburn

At the first location of the Play Space, the focus was on play. At the new location, the other part of the name is just as important. Saturday morning saw the grand opening of the family activity facility's new home in the plaza at 100 North St. in Auburn. Operated by local nonprofit ABC Cayuga, the facility offers the same interactive exhibits and other features as the old Play Space in the concrete building at 63 Genesee St. What was a Blockbuster Video, then, has given way to building blocks and more.