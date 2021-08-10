As the gaming industry’s scandals take center stage, a trickle of uneasy sponsors threatens to become a deluge

It’s always a risky endeavor to name a character after someone you know. It’s different from a quick literary or historical reference – those remain fixed over time, for the most part. But people, living people, have an evolving story. These people can become the hero that references them, they can be idolized, they can become a part of digital history… or if they’re the real-life Jesse McCree, they can be caught in the middle of a massive-scale industry controversy.