Louise Thompson on the pregnancy symptom that's changed how she's dressing now

Hugo Hammond from Love Island has revealed who he thinks are the best and worst matched couples in the villa, before touching on his 'tragic' comment. The original islander was dumped last week alongside Amy Day, after a five week stint on the show. And in a new episode of Text On The Beach with Cosmopolitan UK, he touched on everything from why he thinks his Love Island journey was "tragic" to Faye Winter and Teddy Soares getting back together.