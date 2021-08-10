Cancel
Louise Thompson on the pregnancy symptom that's changed how she's dressing now

By Megan Sutton
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade In Chelsea star Louise Thompson, who's expecting her first child in November, hasn't had an easy pregnancy by any means. Because of an autoimmune condition, she's categorised as 'high risk' and has more frequent scans as a result. Recently, she revealed she was rushed to hospital in a scary incident after coughing up blood and she's spoken candidly with followers about struggling with hair loss, nose bleeds and feeling unwell.

