The Kissing Booth 3 is finally out on Netflix, and it's—yep—the second movie in a row that exes Jacob Elordi and Joey King had to film together since their breakup. And while there was soooome drama around the release of The Kissing Booth 2 [ahem: fans thought Jacob looked "miserable" in the promo, then he claimed he hadn't watched the movie, then Joey called him out], it looks like the former couple are on good terms.