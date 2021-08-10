Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/10

By ThePostGame
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECMeQ_0bNA2N4T00

MLB’s No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who sit atop the NL East. The Phillies are quickly climbing the National League standings as they look to extend their home win streak to five straight games. RHP Max Scherzer is slated to get the start for the Dodgers as they kick off a trip east. Scherzer is 9-4 on the season and 1-0 for LA since being traded from the Washington Nationals July 30. He will face off against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (7-6) on the mound. Consider these trends for the series opener and go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds:

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Philadelphia Phillies#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPopculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers ball girl hilariously decks streaker over a wall

It was a Highway Series over the weekend in Southern California between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. Sunday’s series finale was a thrill for Dodgers fans as their team won 8-2, but the ball girl was the real MVP on the day. One fan decided to streak...
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Trea Turner’s slide into home might be the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner’s slide into home plate was a thing of beauty during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Philadelphia looking to end the honeymoon phase of the Phillies, who took first-place in the NL East with their sweep of the New York Mets this past weekend. In the opening contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night, the Dodgers sent them a statement in style, courtesy of trade deadline acquisition Trea Turner.
MLBBleacher Report

Max Scherzer Rumors: Angels Could Be 'Big Player' for Dodgers Star in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have to compete with their northern neighbors if they hope to re-sign pitcher Max Scherzer this offseason. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels were interested in adding Scherzer before the trade deadline, and that desire to have him suit up alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani may carry over to the winter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy