Microsoft Flight Simulator Review – Soaring Above the Rest

It’s insane to think that the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise is almost as old as me. First released back in November of 1982, the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise has launched over 10 different versions, each time pushing the boundaries of what personal computers can do. With Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), pushing boundaries has never looked so good or accomplished so much. It’s no exaggeration to say that Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most innovative video games ever made for so many spectacular reasons.