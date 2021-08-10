Cancel
Public Health

Jason Isbell announces COVID rules

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19. The 42-year-old singer has threatened to pull out of any concerts in which the venues don't make it a requirement for fans to prove they've received both injections against coronavirus or have had a recent negative result.

Jason Isbell
#Covid#Covid
Related
Public Healthnewsradioklbj.com

ACL Live: Jason Isbell requires masking and proof of vacination

Officials with ACL Live have updated COVID protocols for this weekend’s show, and the changes are in direct response to a request made by musician Jason Isbell, who will be performing. Isbell has demanded that anyone who attends not only wear a mask, but also show proof of vaccination. ACL Live has agreed to that. Those who want a refund can do so through 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.
Cleveland, OHNorwalk Reflector

Maroon 5 to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for Blossom show

CLEVELAND — Maroon 5 announced Wednesday it will require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 48 hours to attend shows. Those protocols will be in place for the band′s show at Blossom Music Center on Aug. 26, as well as its concert at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 28. Fans will be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative test to security before entering the venues.
Austin, TXNew Haven Register

Jason Isbell Won't Back Down on Vaccine Mandates

When Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit took the stage in Austin, Texas, on August 9th, it was just a few hours after he had announced a new set of Covid protocols for all of his upcoming concerts: Isbell’s live shows would now require all attendees to provide either proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test prior to entry. It was a decision bound to draw strong reactions, and while many praised Isbell’s move toward concert safety, some fans, fellow artists, and venues were unhappy. A show scheduled for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston was canceled after the amphitheater wouldn’t comply with Isbell’s new rules (they say timing was the issue and that they presented Isbell with other options). Another gig set for Friday in Fort Worth was moved to a different venue in the city.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Jason Isbell show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion canceled

Jason Isbell's Aug. 11 show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been canceled. Isbell announced the news Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. "Tomorrow's Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX is CANCELLED," the statement read. "Unfortunately, the venue was not willing to comply with the band's updated Health and Safety standards."

