Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Brian Khoury will man the long snapper spot during Joe Cardona’s absence

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith training camp underway, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 91 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we are taking a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

www.patspulpit.com

