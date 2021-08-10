Cancel
Corbin, KY

6 drug treatment facilities get $6 million in federal aid

By Erica Bivens
WTVQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORBIN, Ky. (AP) – Six substance abuse treatment programs in high-risk communities in eastern Kentucky have received $6 million in federal aid. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday in a statement that treatment centers in Corbin, Albany, Prestonsburg, Newport, Morehead and Ashcamp will receive $1 million each. The funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is part of an initiative to reduce the number of overdose deaths by increasing access to treatment.

