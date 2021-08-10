Cancel
Strawberry Point, IA

Obits, Tuesday, August 10th, 2021

By Roger King
KOEL 950 AM
 5 days ago
-- A Waukon woman, 89 year old Ruth Hamm, died Friday. No services are being planned. Martin Grau funeral home in Waukon is helping the family. Services for a Postville woman, 88 year old Darlene Lange, are Friday at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran church in Postville. Burial in Postville cemetery. Visitation is 4-7pm Thursday at the church Fellowship Hall, and an hour before services at the church. Schutte Grau funeral home in Postville is assisting the family.

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

