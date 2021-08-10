Obits, Tuesday, August 10th, 2021
-- A Waukon woman, 89 year old Ruth Hamm, died Friday. No services are being planned. Martin Grau funeral home in Waukon is helping the family. Services for a Postville woman, 88 year old Darlene Lange, are Friday at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran church in Postville. Burial in Postville cemetery. Visitation is 4-7pm Thursday at the church Fellowship Hall, and an hour before services at the church. Schutte Grau funeral home in Postville is assisting the family.koel.com
