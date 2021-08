There are several Internet of Things (IoT) app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021. According to recent studies, there will be nearly 25 billion IoT connected devices by 2030. Indeed, a wide variety of industries are implementing these innovative solutions to streamline their day-to-day processes. For example, companies across the healthcare, retail, and agricultural sectors are investing in IoT technology. As an application developer, you need to know the top IoT trends impacting software development. This way, you can implement the best technologies to service these high-demand industries and keep your enterprise on-track with the market needs. Read on to learn about the top IoT app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021.