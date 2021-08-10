Why the cloud is so complicated—an explanation, not an excuse
It’s not news that I’ve beat the cloud complexity drum for the past several years. Complexity is rarely an issue when a company first implements a cloud architecture, so many people on staff don’t feel an urgent need to deal with it. Lately, more people are noticing that the cloud is much more complex than the original sales pitch indicated. If cloud computing is our ultimate destination, we need to deal with this complexity sooner rather than later.www.infoworld.com
