A celebration of life for Jerry A. Coffin will be held on Saturday, August 21st at the home of Shelly Moore at 603 First Street West in Lyndon beginning at 2:00 PM. Following a procession to the cemetery for a short service, we will meet back at the residence for food, refreshments and lots of reminiscing! If you would like, call Shelly at 815-631-1920 for more information. The event will be very informal, just as he would want it!