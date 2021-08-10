Cancel
Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Cover picture for the articleHis tearful departure from Barcelona behind him, soccer star Lionel Messi arrived in France on Tuesday, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “PARIS” announcing that he will play for French power Paris Saint-Germain. His father and Neymar, his former and now future teammate, had confirmed the news earlier in the day, and the club later announced Messi had signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

