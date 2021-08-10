Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.