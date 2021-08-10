Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moniteau County, MO

Summer fairs find a labor shortage threatens to cancel carnival rides

By Rheanna Wachter, Caoilinn Goss and Vann Noland
lincolnnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor shortages are affecting traveling carnivals nationwide, meaning many local fairs and other outdoor events are having trouble finding businesses to supply midway rides this year. The Moniteau County Fair, which ended Sunday, could not offer carnival rides this year. Officials had originally booked rides, but the carnival company canceled...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Livonia, MO
Local
Missouri Business
State
Alabama State
County
Moniteau County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Carnival Rides#The Boone County Fair#Sonshine Amusements#The Missouri State Fair#Time#Americans#The Department Of Labor#H2 B Visa#Labor Department#Fountain City Amusements#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Springfield, ILWTAX

Fair rides are GO!

SPRINGFIELD – In advance of opening day, ride inspectors with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) spent a week at the State Fairgrounds Midway certifying rides and attractions to confirm they are safe for use when the gates open on August12th. “A sure sign of summer is the Illinois State...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Labor Shortage Causes More Restaurants To Limit Service

Man, restaurants and other hospitality industries can't catch a break. Few were hit harder than these businesses when COVID-19 first started and we went into lockdown. Restaurants and bars lost a ton of money. Many employees went without work and even switched careers entirely or took the unemployment benefits. Fast...
Idaho Falls, IDbigcountrynewsconnection.com

Restaurants heavily impacted by labor shortages

Tuesdays at Mac n' Kelly’s Pub and Grill are usually relatively slow for the Idaho Falls restaurant, demanding little from staff members. That changed on July 27, when a huge influx of customers caused a minor crisis. "We had one bachelor party that had a reservation that was for like...
Avilla, INEvening Star

Labor shortage forces restaurants to alter operations

AVILLA — Not enough cooks in the kitchen means there’ll be no breakfast Monday morning at St. James Restaurant. The restaurant announced the change earlier this week. “We love that you love our breakfast. Unfortunately due to a kitchen staffing shortage we must shorten our hours which means we will no longer be open for breakfast starting Aug. 9. Our new opening time will be 11 a.m. ... Thank you for your loyalty and we hope to be fully operational ASAP.”
AgricultureSantafe New Mexican.com

Backbreaking jobs on chile farms explain labor shortage

If I believed Republican state legislators, I’d think they had pinpointed something fresh and alarming. They’ve been buzzing about a shortage of workers to harvest New Mexico’s famous chile crop, as if that’s a recent development. The Republicans claim a bump in unemployment benefits is leaving growers without enough people...
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Staffing shortages for State Fair vendors

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair returns starting Thursday, Aug. 5. Many have been patiently waiting after it was canceled last summer, and vendors are hoping that patience will continue over the next 11 days because lines for food might be a bit longer this year. The hospitality...
EconomyBlack Hills Pioneer

The other side of the labor shortage story

OPINION — My mother used to say boloney can’t be sliced so thin it doesn’t have two sides. That’s the case with the employment column that occupied this space last week. Cheap employers demanding cheap labor is certainly not the only reason employers cannot fill open employment positions here, in...
RestaurantsWSJM

Survey Looks At Restaurant, Hotel Labor Shortage

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has released results of a recent statewide hospitality industry survey showing that nine in ten restaurants and nearly every hotel is operating with inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand. Association President Justin Winslow says the shortage comes despite higher wages being offered by establishments.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Missouri State Fair is back with carnival and music acts

The Missouri State Fair is back, one year after cutting back on the carnival and musical acts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said it was the longest two years of his life. "We're just excited to see a carnival back on the grounds and get to listen to some great music at the grandstand." Those things were missing in 2020. The pandemic reduced the ten days of food, rides, and music to little more than a 4-H livestock show.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

COVID concerns cancel Belleville Labor Day parade

ST. LOUIS- Another large parade in the St. Louis area to celebrate Labor Day will be canceled this year due to concerns about COVID-19. The Southwestern Illinois Labor Council announced Thursday that it would forego the annual parade and picnic scheduled for Labor Day in Belleville. “We were hopeful that...
Public HealthArgus Press

Fair returns after being cancelled last summer amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — The Addison County Fair and Field Days is in full swing after being canceled last summer along with other fairs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The five-day fair runs through Saturday night. “It’s really good to be back,” Benj Deppman, one of the...
Florida Statetravelweekly.com

Florida hoteliers say labor shortage may be easing

One of the vexing problems for Florida lodging operators has been the short supply of hotel workers amid the booming demand from pandemic-restless tourists. The mismatch had some hotels closing entire floors for lack of housekeepers or limiting the number of times that bedsheets would be changed during a guest's stay.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Relief funding for chile industry helping labor shortage

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced this week, plans to provide federal relief funds to raise wages for chile workers and help bridge the labor shortage for the industry. Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra), applauded the relief funding. As co-author...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Tree Trimming Companies Also Hit By Labor Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A lot of people are doing whatever they can to protect their homes in what has been a historic fire season, but finding a company to do the work may be challenging. Tree trimming companies say they’re having a hard time filling out their crews of climbers. With the labor shortage and people not being able to learn fast enough, many end up getting their training on the job. “There is no factory, no institution that is making tree climbers. The only way to have a tree climber is to hire one that has already been trained or train them yourself,” said a tree trimmer from TreeMax tree service who spoke to CBS13. California is one of a handful of states where a contractor license is required to climb, cut down, or trim trees. However, workers say another issue compounding the labor shortage is that there are only a handful of places in California to get certified statewide.
Economymycitymag.com

Labor Market Shortages

Job openings are everywhere. One cannot drive down a street without seeing “Help Wanted” signs in front of most businesses. Anyone who goes to a bar, restaurant or other commercial establishment is likely to encounter slow, short-staffed service. These labor shortages are a unique feature of the COVID-19 recession. During...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy