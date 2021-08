Ridgewood NJ, Ross Clark, a columnist for Britain’s Daily Telegraph, has done some interesting math on whether battery cars save energy. He notes that the Union of Concerned Scientists in 2015 estimated the making of a mid-range electric car with sufficient battery power to carry it 265 miles on a good day will require 68 per cent more emissions than the manufacture of a petrol equivalent. As a result – taking the mix of electricity generation in the US – you would have to drive 19,000 miles before you could begin to say you had saved a single puff of carbon emissions. In addition, the pollution and emissions produced by mining rare earths that are necessary to produce electric cars aren’t taken into account when estimating their environmental impact. And what are we going to do with all those batteries when they expire?