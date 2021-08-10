LU Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.