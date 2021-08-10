Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

KXIN Stock Price Increases Over 17% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) increased by over 17% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) increased by over 17% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing plans to enter the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China. And Kaixin’s new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and minicompact categories. In order to speed up the process, the company discussed mergers and acquisitions with a number of electric car manufacturers. Kaixin will disclose the results in a timely manner.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kxin#Automobile#Electric Cars#Mergers And Acquisitions#Kxin Stock Price#Kaixin Auto Holdings#Ev#Chinese#Minicompact Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
Stockspulse2.com

Qualcomm Shares: $225 Target From Canaccord

The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a price target of $225. These are the details. The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a price target of $225. And Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Walkley had increased the...
Stockspulse2.com

Micron Shares: $100 Target From Evercore

The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) have received a price target of $100 from Evercore. These are the details. The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) have received a price target of $100 from Evercore. And Evercore analyst C.J. Muse is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Stockspulse2.com

Apple Shares: $175 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $175 by JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $175 by JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintains an “Overweight” rating on Apple shares. Chatterjee pointed...
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Shares: $110 Target From BMO Capital

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target of $110. These are the details. The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target of $110. And BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded AMD shares from an “Underperform” rating to “Market Perform.”
Marketspulse2.com

Palantir Shares: $25 Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) have received a price target increase from $20 to $25 from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) have received a price target increase from $20 to $25 from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin is maintaining a “Peer Perform” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

Powerbridge Technologies Shares Increased 65.35%: Why It Happened

The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.27 to $2.10. Investors responded positively to the company announcing plans to invest and engage in the cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with planned operations globally. The company assembled a team of industry veterans in cryptocurrency and technology to support the development and growth of its digital asset business.
Stockspulse2.com

Sesen Bio Shares Suddenly Fell Over 85% Late Afternoon: Why It Happened

The shares of Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN) suddenly fell over 85% during intraday trading in the late afternoon today. This is why it happened. The shares of Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN) – a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer – suddenly fell over 85% during intraday trading in the late afternoon today.
Stockspulse2.com

GreenVision Acquisition Shares Increase Over 210% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) increased by over 210% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) increased by over 210% during intraday trading. Investors are responding to Helbiz — a global leader in micro-mobility — announcing that it completed its business combination with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV, GRNVR, GRNVU, GRNVW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). And GreenVision’s shareholders approved the combination at a special meeting held on August 11, 2021.
Marketspulse2.com

Joby Aviation Shares Increased 33.6% In Market Debut

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) increased 33.6% in its market debut today. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) – a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing – increased 33.6% in its market debut today. Joby Aero had completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies.
Stockspulse2.com

CohBar Shares Increased 25.58%: Why It Happened

The shares of CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) increased 25.58% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) increased 25.58% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.29 to $1.62. Investors are responding positively to the company’s topline results from the multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211, under development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.
Stockspulse2.com

Target Shares: $305 Target By Deutsche Bank

The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have received a price target increase from $258 to $305 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have received a price target increase from $258 to $305 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Businesspulse2.com

Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Is Merging With Avast (AVST) In A Deal Valued At Up To $8.6 Billion

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) and Avast (LSE: AVST) announced a merger in a deal valued at up to $8.6 billion. These are the details. Cyber safety leader NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) and digital security leader Avast (LSE: AVST) announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock, in the form of a recommended offer by NortonLifeLock, for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Avast.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

17,214 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings...
Economymodernreaders.com

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “
Businesspulse2.com

Why Cisco (CSCO) Is Buying Epsagon For A Reported $500 Million

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently announced it is buying Epsagon for a reported $500 million. These are the details. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently announced it is buying Epsagon LTD., a US-based modern observability vendor with solid expertise in distributed tracing solutions for modern application environments and technologies, including containers and serverless environments. And applications are the primary way users interact with products and services today. The terms of the deal were undisclosed, but sources with Globes cited $500 million as the amount.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $36.33

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Marketspulse2.com

Airbnb Shares: $210 Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) have received a price target increase from $200 to $210 from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) have received a price target increase from $200 to $210 from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesspulse2.com

Walmart Shares: $170 Target From Stephens

The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have received a price target increase from $160 to $170 by Stephens. These are the details. The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have received a price target increase from $160 to $170 by Stephens. And Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy