KXIN Stock Price Increases Over 17% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) increased by over 17% pre-market. This is why it happened. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing plans to enter the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China. And Kaixin's new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and minicompact categories. In order to speed up the process, the company discussed mergers and acquisitions with a number of electric car manufacturers. Kaixin will disclose the results in a timely manner.