Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Weather geeks – Rainlog needs Rim Country reports

By Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter
Payson Roundup
 5 days ago

Weather data is fascinating. Do you keep a rain gauge or have you wanted to chart rainfall at your Payson or Rim Country residence?. Don’t miss this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when University of Arizona Professor Michael Crimmins explains how to get involved adding your data to Rainlog.org, the state’s cooperative rainfall monitoring network. Local reporters and local data are important for everything from watershed management to drought planning at town, county, and state levels. All you need to take part is a rain gauge and access to the internet.

www.paysonroundup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
County
Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geeks#University Of Arizona#Volunteers#Rain Gauge#Rim Country#Rainlog Org#Cooperative Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy