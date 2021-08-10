Weather geeks – Rainlog needs Rim Country reports

Weather data is fascinating. Do you keep a rain gauge or have you wanted to chart rainfall at your Payson or Rim Country residence?. Don’t miss this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when University of Arizona Professor Michael Crimmins explains how to get involved adding your data to Rainlog.org, the state’s cooperative rainfall monitoring network. Local reporters and local data are important for everything from watershed management to drought planning at town, county, and state levels. All you need to take part is a rain gauge and access to the internet.