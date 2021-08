The last time the Cubs were this bad, they had a first baseman who represented hope for the future, and delivered. Is Frank Schwindel the team's version of Anthony Rizzo?. Well, no. Rizzo was 22 during the miserable 2012 season. Schwindel is 29. Like Rizzo, Schwindel played for multiple teams before joining the Cubs, but his path has been much more of a grind.