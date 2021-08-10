Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Beauty Agency – Market Defense LLC – Announces New Leadership and Organizational Changes to Support Growth

By Market Defense
Courier News
 5 days ago

Market Defense LLC, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced executive team updates. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Market Defense, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced changes to its executive team and client delivery teams to support a surge in growth. Market Defense operates 3P businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in Amazon account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing. Its portfolio of passion brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Beauty Bakerie and Sara Happ.

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Beauty Agency#Market Defense Llc#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

Market Defense LLC, a leading brand growth agency supporting Beauty brands on the Amazon platform, announces executive team updates

Market Defense LLC, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced executive team updates. NASHVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Market Defense, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced changes to its executive team and client delivery teams to support a surge in growth. Market Defense operates 3P businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in Amazon account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing. Its portfolio of passion brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Beauty Bakerie and Sara Happ.
InternetMySanAntonio

Cyford Technologies LLC Announces Launch Of New Website Introduce Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing To Enhance Business Globally

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Cyford Technologies LLC’s redesigned website offers visitors strong insight into Cyford Technologies Web solutions and service capabilities. Cyford Technologies LLC, which provides Web solutions like Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing to enhance all sized businesses and to level up their online presence...
Businessmartechseries.com

WalkMe Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth in APAC and EMEA

Tech industry veterans Sandie Overtveld and Simon Blunn to lead company’s expansion into key markets. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the appointments of Sandie Overtveld as Vice President & General Manager of APAC, and Simon Blunn as Vice President & General Manager of EMEA. WalkMe brought the two leaders on board to address accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions within their respective regions as more organizations turn to these technologies to recognize more value from their digital transformations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MAV Beauty Brands Announces New Executive Leadership

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV), a global personal care platform, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has made the following executive leadership appointments:. Appointment of Serge Jureidini as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Businessaithority.com

ThycoticCentrify Announces New Executive Leaders To Support Growth Strategy

Stephanie Reiter joins as Chief Financial Officer; industry veteran Myrna Soto joins Board of Directors. ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team and board of directors, respectively. Stephanie Reiter joins ThycoticCentrify as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Myrna Soto joins as the company’s newest board member. As the latest additions to the ThycoticCentrify team, both will be pivotal in supporting the company’s accelerated growth plans.
Businessmartechseries.com

Axero Solutions Receives Growth Investment and Announces Leadership Changes

New Leadership and Influx of Capital Positions Axero for Continued Growth in Intranet Software Space. Axero Solutions , a leading provider of intranet software and digital workplace solutions, announced the appointment of Adam Ilowite and Michael Upex to its executive leadership team. In addition to the change in leadership, Axero has also announced a growth investment from a private investor group led by Pacific Lake Partners. The growth funding will be deployed to help accelerate Axero’s continued rapid expansion. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

RISING NASHVILLE MARKETING AGENCY PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES NEW TALENT

Nashville-based marketing agency, Peabody Communications, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its team: Tatiana Carter as Project Manager; Kyle Pauley as Graphic Designer; and Shane Hoving as Front-End Developer. All bring valuable expertise and dynamic energy to the company during a very exciting time of growth and development since launching in August of 2020. “We are thrilled to welcome such talent to our Peabody team,” says President and CEO Bobby Brannon. “Tatiana, Kyle, and Shane each bring a level of knowledge, passion, and creativity within their fields of expertise. We are looking forward to all they will accomplish and the continued growth as a company.” Joining the team as Project Manager, Tatiana Carter specializes in the planning, management, and execution of customers’ marketing campaigns. As Peabody Communication’s liaison between clients and vendors, Carter’s top priority is providing quality customer service to clients ensuring results are met at the highest standard. Auburn Alum, Kyle Pauley joins Peabody as a Graphic Designer with over 7 years’ experience in a variety of design media, working with clients such as USA Today, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Johnston & Murphy, Clayton Homes and many more. Shane Hoving has been appointed the role of Front-End Developer. Hoving has over 10 years of experience in building websites and has helped create high-performing websites for businesses of all sizes, from personal brands to international corporations. Peabody Communications was recently recognized by Clutch as a top branding firm in Nashville for 2021. ABOUT PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS Established in 2020, Peabody Communications is a full-service creative marketing agency based in Nashville, Tennessee specializing in digital marketing services, web design, branding, event sponsorships, public relations, and more. For more information, please visit talktopeabody.com.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hapbee Expands Leadership Team to Support Aggressive Growth Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the leading wearable, wellness technology company has announced the appointment of two experienced technology executives: Eric Brassard as Chief Revenue Officer and Yannick Desjardins as Chief Technology Officer. Eric Brassard...
BusinessThe Drum

Leading marketing agency Digital Ethos announces exciting acquisition

Leicester based Digital Ethos has just announced the acquisition of Knutsford-based marketing agency, Boxed Red. This acquisition is the second for award-winning Digital Ethos and will pave the way for further growth opportunities across both brands. Luke Tobin, CEO of Digital Ethos, said: “I’m delighted to finally announce the acquisition...
Businessaithority.com

XanEdu Publishing Announces New Organizational Structure, Aligned With Company’s Continued Growth and Focus On Innovative Solutions for Accessible Learning Experiences

XanEdu, an educational products and services company working with the higher education and K-12 markets, announces multiple changes to its organizational structure, including additions to the company’s Executive Leadership Team, effective August 1, 2021. “XanEdu continues to experience tremendous growth, thanks in part to our strong relationships with Open Education...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Azul 3D announces new CEO & several more leadership changes

Azul 3D has appointed Cody Petersen as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Paul F. Decker just five months after his appointment to the role. Petersen was previously the Vice President of Product Development and Manufacturing at Azul before his recent promotion. In line with his appointment as CEO, co-founder...
Businessmartechseries.com

Radiant Logic Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer

Radiant Logic, the enterprise identity unification leader, has named Deborah McGinn as its Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, McGinn will lead the corporate marketing strategy and revenue enablement efforts to support the company’s rapid growth agenda. Marketing Technology News: Primis Expands Partnership with HUMAN for a Fourth Year, Continuing...
Businessaithority.com

Geospark Analytics Announces Leadership Changes to Capitalize on Rapid Company Growth

Founder and Executive Chairman, Omar Balkissoon, will take on another role as the Chief Executive Officer. Balkissoon, both a visionary and technical expert, will lean on his 17 years of experience in tech startups to help lead Geospark Analytics through its next phase of growth. His primary focus will be ensuring continuous improvement of Hyperion, the company’s artificial intelligence machine-learning product, and partnerships. Recruiting and retaining top talent are top priorities to continue to provide the best product and service to their clients.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

TrueAccord Announces Organizational Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Digital-first debt collection fintech readies for continued B2B and B2C expansion with strategic leadership reorganization. TrueAccord Corporation, a debt collection company offering digital-first and consumer-centric solutions for resolving debts, today announced changes to its executive leadership team to support a planned expansion of products and services. The changes include Sheila Monroe, who previously served as CEO, moving to a new role as chief growth officer for TrueAccord’s parent company, One True Holding Company, with Mark Ravanesi, formerly chief revenue officer (CRO), filling the role as newly appointed CEO of TrueAccord. One True Holding Company also named a chief marketing officer (CMO), Naama Bloom, to drive integrated marketing as the company looks to engage new and different clients.
Businessmartechseries.com

SparkCognition Welcomes Stephen Gold as Chief Marketing Officer and Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

AI leader adds former IBM Watson CMO to head marketing, promotes Vijay Doradla to President and Jeffrey Lass to CFO/COO. SparkCognition, the world’s leading infrastructure-focused artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced the appointment of Stephen Gold to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: Voice Assistant Transaction Values to Grow by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy