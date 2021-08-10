Amazon Beauty Agency – Market Defense LLC – Announces New Leadership and Organizational Changes to Support Growth

Nashville-based marketing agency, Peabody Communications, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its team: Tatiana Carter as Project Manager; Kyle Pauley as Graphic Designer; and Shane Hoving as Front-End Developer. All bring valuable expertise and dynamic energy to the company during a very exciting time of growth and development since launching in August of 2020. “We are thrilled to welcome such talent to our Peabody team,” says President and CEO Bobby Brannon. “Tatiana, Kyle, and Shane each bring a level of knowledge, passion, and creativity within their fields of expertise. We are looking forward to all they will accomplish and the continued growth as a company.” Joining the team as Project Manager, Tatiana Carter specializes in the planning, management, and execution of customers’ marketing campaigns. As Peabody Communication’s liaison between clients and vendors, Carter’s top priority is providing quality customer service to clients ensuring results are met at the highest standard. Auburn Alum, Kyle Pauley joins Peabody as a Graphic Designer with over 7 years’ experience in a variety of design media, working with clients such as USA Today, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Johnston & Murphy, Clayton Homes and many more. Shane Hoving has been appointed the role of Front-End Developer. Hoving has over 10 years of experience in building websites and has helped create high-performing websites for businesses of all sizes, from personal brands to international corporations. Peabody Communications was recently recognized by Clutch as a top branding firm in Nashville for 2021. ABOUT PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS Established in 2020, Peabody Communications is a full-service creative marketing agency based in Nashville, Tennessee specializing in digital marketing services, web design, branding, event sponsorships, public relations, and more. For more information, please visit talktopeabody.com.