Promontory MortgagePath’s Debora Aydelotte and Louann Bernstone Named 2021 NEXT Powerhouse Partners

​Lorie Jackson is the new talent management practice leader for Experience on Demand – St. Louis. Jackson is a seasoned HR professional with over 30 years of experience in human resources management and operations with both for-profit and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader with the ability to flex between a wide range of strategic duties and tactical responsibilities, including, but not limited to driving people strategy, workforce planning, talent management, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, payroll, benefits and compensation, training and development, performance management, and managing in union environments. Prior to consulting Jackson served as a self-directed and driven human resources leader. Jackson’s held corporate positions in diverse industries. As a member of the executive team, Jackson contributed directly to long and short-term strategic objectives of the organizations, partnering with business unit leaders to develop and deliver strategic human resources solutions to achieve unit goals.