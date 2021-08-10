Cancel
Promontory MortgagePath’s Debora Aydelotte and Louann Bernstone Named 2021 NEXT Powerhouse Partners

By Promontory MortgagePath
Courier News
 5 days ago

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte and Managing Director and Head of Vendor Management Louann Bernstone have been selected as NEXT Powerhouse Partners. The #NEXTPowerhouse Partner awards program honors female powerhouses at...

