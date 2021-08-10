Cancel
Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

By Aligned Technology Solutions
Courier News
 5 days ago

CRN Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Performance and Growth. ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company ®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

