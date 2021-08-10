VinePair Podcast: Why Did the Entire Beer World Sleep on Modelo Especial?
This week on the “VinePair Podcast,” hosts Adam Teeter, Joanna Sciarrino, and Zach Geballe discuss the meteoric rise of Modelo Especial. After listing what they have been drinking recently — including some unusual skin-contact wines and Spanish-inspired rosé blends — our hosts dive into a discussion about the second-most popular beer in America, in light of an article written by VinePair senior staff writer Tim McKirdy.vinepair.com
