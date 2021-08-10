Cancel
Statement By U.S. Travel On Canadian Land Border Reopening

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON : U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on today’s lifting of restrictions for fully vaccinated American travelers at the Canada land border:. “Today, Canada begins welcoming fully vaccinated Americans back across the land border. This wise decision will spur the kind of economic...

