Dr Bobeck Modjtahedi Discusses Trends in Telehealth for Diabetic Retinopathy
Bobeck Modjtahedi, MD, elaborates on the importance of devising effective and convenient mechanisms for diabetic retinopathy screening. When we construct telehealth options for diabetic retinopathy screening, it's important to make sure that we have the capacity to screen for other potentially life-threatening diseases, said Bobeck Modjtahedi, MD, a vitreoretinal surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California.www.ajmc.com
Comments / 0