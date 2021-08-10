Dr Bobeck Modjtahedi Discusses Trends in Telehealth for Diabetic Retinopathy

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, has been used in various industrial and commercial sectors with stunning success. AI is particularly promising in the field of healthcare, from machines that diagnose cancer better than a doctor to new drug discovery thanks to ungodly fast protein folding. Now, it’s time for this technology to make its way into eye care to quickly diagnose retinal disease on a global scale. Some companies are using this innovative technology to detect and quickly diagnose retinal diseases on a global scale.