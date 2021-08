Yesterday’s international travel announcement provided some much welcome news for travellers and industry. The green list is longer. More countries are turning from red to amber. France is now amber without a shade of red. The proposed amber watch list has been taken off the departure board. It’s now red, amber and green (with little in between). At long last, travel to many countries with far fewer coronavirus cases than the UK has been made easier. The direction of travel is encouraging. The public, and our fifth largest exporter, can finally begin to make plans with a little more confidence.