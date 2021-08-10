Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Applegate is sharing her diagnosis with the world. The 49-year-old Dead to Me actress shared on Twitter Tuesday morning that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis "a few months ago." While it had been a "strange journey," Applegate said she had been "so supported" by people she knows who have their own MS diagnosis.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martyn Lenoble
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Ms#Mri#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Selma Blair Chronicles Multiple Sclerosis Battle in Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Doc

Selma Blair is chronicling her battle with Multiple Sclerosis in the deeply intimate and personal documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair. On Thursday, Discovery+ shared the first, very emotional trailer for the film, which opens with the 49-year-old actress candidly saying, "I always thought I was on a reality show. Like, I was in a documentary but only God would see it, and disapprove."
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis. “Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Watch the raw and emotional trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' about the actress' MS battle

The first trailer has been released for Introducing, Selma Blair, a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair‘s battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments of Selma dealing with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair’s Riveting Struggle With MS Revealed In Trailer For New Doc: I Was Told ‘Make Plans For Dying’

Selma Blair’s multiple sclerosis experience will be explored in the new documentary ‘Introducing, Selma Blair.’ Watch the emotional trailer. An intimate new documentary from director Rachel Fleit will explore Selma Blair’s harrowing experience with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS. The actress, 49, revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, one that disrupts communication between the body and the brain. That diagnosis will now be the basis of Introducing, Selma Blair, in theaters and on Discovery+ on October 21.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesDiscovery

Introducing, Selma Blair is an Unflinching Look at Life with an Incurable Disease

The intimate portrait spotlights actress Selma Blair and her journey living with Multiple Sclerosis. Watch on discovery+ starting October 21. The highly anticipated documentary, INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR, covers a year in the life of acclaimed actress, Selma Blair, after she is diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis — an autoimmune disease which has no cure.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Black Enterprise

Actor Michael Jai White Reveals Oldest Son Has Died From COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world in a way that was never expected, and with the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus, it continues to be a tragedy for the world. And it looks like the world may be returning to some form of lockdown and/or restrictions to try to continue to combat the deadly virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy