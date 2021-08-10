‘Traverse Talks’ Episode 21: Keith and Chenoa Egawa On How All Of Our Connections Shape Us
In this episode of Traverse Talks with Sueann Ramella, siblings and co-authors of a children’s book Keith and Chenoa Egawa talk about their book The Whale Child, the rollercoaster life story of their grandparents and how they came to be, and growing up trying to maintain their many cultural identities. Both Keith and Chenoa are members of the Coast Salish of the Lummi and S’Klallam Nations of Washington state. From their paternal grandfather, they are also part Japanese and Hawaiian which also greatly shapes their identity. Listen to their episode below or stream Traverse Talks with Sueann Ramella, wherever you get your podcasts.www.nwpb.org
Comments / 0