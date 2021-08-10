‘Traverse Talks’ Episode 21: Keith and Chenoa Egawa On How All Of Our Connections Shape Us

In the past, I have walked you down Second Street and introduced you to the neighbors. We didn’t stray far from our little corner of the world, and some of the things we did and said were unique to just us. We weren’t hicks, but there was a little bit of difference in some of our sayings. Let me share a few of them with you. Some you may even hear today, if you happen to meet up with a relocated Second Street misplaced individual like myself.