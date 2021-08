Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term contract with the club, extending his stay until 2025.The No4 missed around 10 months through injury after suffering a torn ACL in the Merseyside derby last year in a challenge from Jordan Pickford, but has returned to feature in pre-season for the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp says he is ready to be called upon if needed for the new Premier League season.Prior to his absence Van Dijk was widely heralded as the best defender in England’s top flight, winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Uefa Men’s...