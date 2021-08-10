Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Balloon Obsession set to open new store in the Walden Galleria

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — ​We've heard so many stories of businesses that were hurt by the pandemic. But some entrepreneurs found ways to make the pandemic work for them. One such entrepreneur is Jenna Tompkins, who is a few days away from the grand opening of her new store, Balloon Obsession, in the Walden Galleria. She joins Spectrum News 1 to talk about how she started her business, when she realized she was ready for a brick and mortar and how she landed on a space in the Walden Galleria.​

