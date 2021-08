Record-Breaking Give to Lincoln Day Raises Nearly $8M for Local Nonprofits. The 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day on May 25 raised a record-breaking $7,928,241, almost $1 million over the previous record set last year. The funds are designated to help support 456 local nonprofits that serve Lincoln and Lancaster County. All participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund based upon the organization’s percentage of the total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including the Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank. Nearly 30,000 donations were received for the event, which has raised more than $40 million for local nonprofits in its 10-year history.