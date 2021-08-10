Cancel
Technology

New MacBook Pro, iPad OLED screens may be supplied by Samsung

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is starting the migration process of one of its factories to produce larger OLED screens, reportedly for a 2022 refresh of the MacBook Pro and iPad. Apple has been rumored to shift to OLED displays in its MacBook Pro line for some time. A new report claims that Samsung will be Apple's primary supplier of OLED screens, and the shift away from LED to OLED will take place in 2022, extending into early 2023.

#Ipad Pro#Apple Ipad#Apple Macbook#Macbook Pro#Oled#Lcd#Miniled
