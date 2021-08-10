In a stunt that many did not believe was real – Emirates put a ‘fearless air hostess’ on top of 2,722ft Burj Khalifa
Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, standing at 829.8m with a staggering 163 floors, has been in the news for several reasons other than its grandeur. Rihanna recently launched her much-awaited skincare range – Fenty Skin from the sides of the iconic Emirati structure. A social media influencer couple also used the towering structure for a gender reveal project, where they revealed their baby’s gender onto the Burj Khalifa. If you want the world to notice, post it on Burj Khalifa, and that’s just what Emirates Airlines did. The airline shared a video celebrating the development that the UAE has been taken off the UK’s red list and upgraded to amber as travel rules change.luxurylaunches.com
