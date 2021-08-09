Stray dogs attack, kill two Pine Mountain goats
Stray dogs killed two goats at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum near Villa Rica last month, leaving park employees “completely heartbroken.”. Wesley Berninger, director of the museum located in western Douglas County, said last week that stray, domestic dogs attacked the pen containing the park’s three goats sometime on July 24. “Buddy,” a goat named after Buddy Stockmar — on whose farm the park was built — was killed outright in the attack.www.douglascountysentinel.com
